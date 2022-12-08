JJP all set to mark fifth foundation day

: After facing strong protests from farmers and anger in rural pockets of Haryana during farmers’ stir last year, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the junior alliance partner of the BJP in Haryana, is all set to show its strength during a rally on December 9, which will mark the party’s fifth foundation day.

After the JJP failed to bring large crowds at its foundation day rally in Jhajjar last year, this time the party leaders including JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, his wife and Badhra MLA Naina Chautala, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and other leaders have held village level meetings across the state and invited their workers to attend the rally.

JJP’s chief spokesman Deepkamal Saharan said this time they have made two blocks (parts or units) for women attendees and 20 blocks for men.

“Out of 20 blocks, two blocks are for the workers of four districts- Mahendergarh and Rewari as a single unit and other unit consist of Palwal and Faridabad. While the remaining 18 blocks are for workers of the remaining 18 districts. This will also help in analysing from which district the strength of workers was more. The party will sound the 2024 poll bugle from the Bhiwani rally,” he added.

On being asked about the promises fulfilled by the JJP so far, Deepkamal said the deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will present reports of promises they have fulfilled so far.

“ We have fulfilled many promises, including a 75% reservation in private jobs to state youths with a cap on salary and the best is yet to come. Our workers are charged and this rally will break the record of Jind rally being conducted to part ways with the INLD and form the JJP,” he added.

On Wednesday, JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala visited the rally venue in Bhiwani and he saw all the arrangements.

The then Hisar MP Dushyant along with his father Ajay Singh Chautala formed the JJP in 2018 after a vertical split in the INLD. The JJP won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls in Haryana and it is a junior alliance partner in the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

Two senior JJP leaders requesting anonymity said the party has made efforts to make the rally a success, so that many unfolded questions can be answered.

“Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra in Haryana, our main aim is to make our rally a success and pose a challenge to leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is eyeing on a major chunk of Jat votes. Moreover, the BJP will also monitor the rally and analyse the alliance. If the rally turns into a big gathering, a couple of our MLAs, who had jumped into the JJP ahead of last assembly polls won’t question the leadership,” the leaders added.