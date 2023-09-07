Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / JJP will be able to make its mark in Rajasthan polls: Dushyant Chautala

JJP will be able to make its mark in Rajasthan polls: Dushyant Chautala

ByPress Trust of India, Jaipur
Sep 07, 2023 10:44 PM IST

During a press conference here on Thursday, Dushyant Chautala said his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is prepared to contest the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year on these issues.He exuded confidence that with the support of the people in the state, the JJP will be able to make its mark in the Rajasthan assembly.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said people of Rajasthan were facing several challenges, including the dominance of the mining mafia, an increase in violence against women and recruitment exam paper leaks. (HT File Photo)

During a press conference here on Thursday, Chautala said his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is prepared to contest the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year on these issues.

He exuded confidence that with the support of the people in the state, the JJP will be able to make its mark in the Rajasthan assembly.

Chautala also claimed that the misdeeds of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of Rajasthan are widely recognised and documented in a red diary that sacked minister Rajendra Gudha possessed.

He announced plans to celebrate Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birth anniversary on September 25 as “Kisan Vijay Samman Divas” in Sikar to honour farmers, soldiers, and women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dushyant chautala violence against women rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP