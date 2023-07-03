: Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will form a majority government in the state and also increase the party’s presence in the lower house of the parliament.

JJP will form majority government in Haryana in 2024: Dushyant (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking during the ‘Nav Sankalp’ rally in Jind’s Julana, where the party launched ‘mission Dushyant for 2024’ with a target of securing 51% votes in the next year’s state polls. The Haryana assembly has 90 seats.

“We will open the lock of the Haryana vidhan sabha in 2024,” Dushyant said, whose party’s poll symbol is a key.

“We will also ensure our presence in the Lok Sabha by performing well in the next year’s polls. We will deploy one youth which will be named ‘yodha’ and one woman i.e ‘sakhi’ at 19,500 booths across the state to strengthen our organisation,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, JJP patriarch Ajay Singh Chautala urged the party workers to ensure 51% votes in the next year’s polls from the previous election’s 17 % vote share.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have 10 MLAs in Haryana assembly and we have to increase this tally to 51% in next year’s polls with hardwork. We will conduct our next rallies in Faridabad and Hisar,” the JJP chief said.

Party state chief Nishan Singh said they have launched ‘mission Dushyant for 2024’ polls with a target of winning 46 seats.

Dushyant said that they had formed an alliance with the BJP to provide a stable government and ensure development of the state.

“Everyone is trying to make me an enemy of the state and all the opposition parties are waiting for some cracks in the alliance. But this coalition government will complete its full five-year term,” he added.

Hitting out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dushyant said his government has constructed roads worth ₹1,200 crore in the Sonepat parliamentary constituency and accused former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of adopting a partisan approach for Jind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that Hooda had demeaned farmers by sending them 1 or 2 ₹cheques whereas our government has given the right to farmers to give the damage report. He said that under Congress rule 63000 acres of farmers’ land was looted at low price whereas the coalition government acquired land with the farmers consent.

“During the Congress regime, farmers used to get ₹2 cheques for their damaged crops, while our government has given the right compensation to farmers for their damaged crop. As many as 63,000 acres of land was acquired from farmers at cheap rates during the Congress government, while the BJP-JJP government acquired the land after prior approval from farmers,” he added.

The deputy CM said that the coalition government has ensured an investment of ₹13,000 crore in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda, claiming that the previous government brought an investment of ₹ 20,000 crore in its ten-year rule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that women will be promoted in elections and the scheduled caste people are getting an amount of ₹21,000 for legal aid and they will try to increase the amount to ₹1 lakh.

“A four-lane road will be constructed which passes through Julana city at an estimated amount of ₹27 crore,” he added.

Four MLAs skipped the rally

Three MLAs, apart from Dushyant’s mother Naina Chautala, who represent Badhra assembly seat, remained absent from the rally. The other three MLAs are- Narnaund MLA Ramkuamr Gautam, Narwana MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera and Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala.