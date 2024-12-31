J&K: 87 stolen mobile phones worth 16 lakh handed over to owners in Ganderbal

As many as 87 mobile phones worth ₹16 lakh that were recovered after being stolen in last nine months were returned to people in Ganderbal, an official of cyber cell Ganderbal said. The Ganderbal SSP announced the launch of a 24/7 cyber helpline at 9541-786-772, which will be available to assist the public with any cyber-related issues. (Getty image)

“The cyber cell of J&K Police in Ganderbal has successfully accounted for ₹17 lakh in financial frauds and recovered smartphones worth ₹16 lakh within just nine months of its operation,” the spokesman said, adding that since its establishment in March 2024, the cyber cell Ganderbal has recovered a total of 87 mobile phones valued at ₹16 lakh, which were either lost or stolen.

“Of these, 74 phones have already been returned to their rightful owners. On Tuesday, the remaining 13 mobile phones, were handed over to the rightful owners during a special ceremony.”

The police spokesman said in addition to the recovery of mobile phones, the cyber cell has made strides in addressing financial fraud cases. “A total of ₹17 lakh in fraudulent transactions have been accounted for, with ₹3,78,527 already credited back to the victims’ accounts,” he said, adding that over 56 cases related to blackmailing and social media account hacking have been successfully resolved, providing much-needed relief to the victims of these cybercrimes.

The Ganderbal SSP announced the launch of a 24/7 cyber helpline at 9541-786-772, which will be available to assist the public with any cyber-related issues.