J&K admn appoints 2 nodal officers for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, J&K’s two seniormost IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for the yatra which begins on June 29 from both Baltal and Pahalgam tracks. Sadhus at the Jammu Ram Mandir Base camp ahead of registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

The officers appointed as the nodal officers as per government notification are Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary who will be the nodal officer for Baltal route while Bhupinder Kumar will monitor the Pahalgam axis.

“It is hereby ordered that the officers shall be the nodal officers for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra for the locations/axis that is Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Baltal Axis, administrative secretary, department of rural development and panchayati raj, and Bhupinder Kumar, administrative secretary, public works (R&B) department Pahalgam Axis,” reads a J&K government order. The order further said that the officers shall closely monitor and liaise with all agencies concerned involved in the conduct of the yatra, and shall report to chief executive officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, on a regular basis.

This year the yatra will start on June 29 and almost all the arrangements for smooth yatra have been finalised by the government. The senior officers are taking back-to-back security review meetings for successful yatra. This year the government is expecting a record number of yatris for the pilgrimage.

Divisional commissioner inspects arrangements at Lakhanpur yatri facilitation centre

JAMMU The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Wednesday, visited Yatri Facilitation Centre Lakhanpur and also inspected the status of National Highway from Jammu to Lakhanpur.

He took stock of arrangements for smooth transition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra from Lakhanpur, enroute Jammu.

Kumar was accompanied by project director NHAI and SSP traffic rural.

He took firsthand appraisal of the works being executed on the National Highway in Jammu, Samba and Kathua. He directed the concerned officials to ensure smooth road surface for hassle-free movement of vehicles on the NH.

He further asked the district officials and SSP Traffic rural to identify the spots prone to jams and deploy men and machinery in the respective districts for preventing any hindrance to smooth traffic movement.

At Lakhanpur, the Divisional Commissioner was briefed by deputy commissioner Kathua about the facilities and amenities being set up for the Yatris entering Lakhanpur by road.

Kumar said that the administration has made elaborate arrangements for a warm welcome and comfortable stay of the Yatris.

As many as 12 RFID counters are being established at Lakhanpur to facilitate smooth registration of the yatris. All the vital areas, besides Langar and lodgememt centres, are equipped with CCTV surveillance to ensure security of the yatris, it was informed.

Kumar appealed to people, especially owners of commercial establishments, to install CCTV for proper surveillance especially on National Highway.