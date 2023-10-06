J&K admn gives nod to inquiry against 10 cops

: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered inquiry against 10 police officers, including a senior superintendent of the police, posted in Kashmir facing corruption charges.

Corruption charges: J&K admn orders inquiry against 10 cops

The order was issued on Wednesday night by Monish Kumar, under secretary to the government, against SSP Zubair Ahmad Khan, ASP Farhat Geelani.

The other officials against whom inquiry was ordered are DySP Mushtaq Ahmad (retd); head constables Nisar Ahmad, Abdul Rashid and Fareed Ahmad; selection grade constable Bilal Ahmad and constables Najmul Gani, Syed Tasweer and Tawseef Ahmad.

The investigation, as per the order, is on the charges of corruption against these ten police officials.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had suspended two police officials, including deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested earlier on allegations of corruption.

In two orders issued by additional chief secretary and financial commissioner RK Goyal, Budgam, last Sunday, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gowhar Ahmad Khan and DSP Mushtaq were placed under suspension.

On September 8, the administration had ordered an inquiry to be completed in one month against superintendent of police Ashiq Hussain Tak, six months after he was attached with the police headquarters.

The administration, in an order by the home department, had appointed an inquiry officer of the rank of inspector general of police. Tak was posted as additional superintendent of police, Bandipora, when he was attached to headquarters on March 9.

