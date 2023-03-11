J&K: Altaf Bukhari again elected as president of Apni Party

Altaf Bukhari was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of the Apni Party for another term of three years.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari addressing party workers on the occasion of the party’s third foundation day in Srinagar. (ANi)

Bukhari’s was the only nomination received for the top post of the party.

In a notification, returning officer for the party’s presidential election, Usman Majid, said only one application for the nomination of the president was received which was submitted by Bukhari, who is the founding president of the party.

The Apni Party comprising mostly legislators and former ministers was founded in March 2020, eight months after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Since then, nearly two dozen legislators from different outfits have joined it.

In March 2020, all prominent leaders of the party had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah with their demand of safeguarding the land rights and jobs of the J&K people.

Bukhari had then said that Modi and Shah appreciated the party’s efforts. The Apni Party has been holding a series of rallies to create an impact on the voters, especially in Kashmir.

It had also held a mega rally in Srinagar last year, which was considered one of the biggest in the Valley post-August 5, 2019.

Though the Apni Party has openly criticised the government for its anti-encroachment drive, Bukhari had said that he was open to forge an alliance with the BJP.

Bukhari, after his re-election, told his supporters that if his party comes to power after the elections, all “anti-people” decisions will be revoked.