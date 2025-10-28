J&K assembly autumn session: Report of house committee on revision of MLAs salary, allowances tabled

Chairman Surjeet Singh Slathia on Monday laid on the table of the House a copy of report of the House committee constituted to recommend revision in “salary and allowances of Members of Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the revision of pensionary benefits to the ex-legislators of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.”

The committee was constituted to examine the existing salary framework of lawmakers in the Union territory and bring it in line with the prevailing standards in other states and UTs.

The report is expected to outline the financial implications, justifications and recommendations for revising the pay structure of elected representatives.

Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Rent Authority Bill, 2025 (LA Bill No. 4 of 2025) in the Legislative Assembly.

“I rise to introduce a bill to establish a rent authority to regulate the renting of premises, to protect the interests of landlords and tenants, and to provide a speedy adjudication mechanism for the resolution of disputes and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The Bill has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette,” the Chief Minister said while introducing the Bill.

Subsequently, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, placed the Bill before the house for consideration.