J&K autumn assembly session: Speaker adjourns J&K assembly sine dine

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Friday adjourned the J&K assembly sine die on the end of the nine-day session. J&K legislative assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. (ANI)

This was the third session since the Omar-Abdullah led government came to power in J&K in 2024. Compared to previous two sessions, this autumn session saw less walkouts and disruption, as only on one occasion fee BJP legislators were marshalled out from assembly. The session also witnessed elections to four Rajya Sabha seats being held.

A total of 41 private members’ bills were listed, but only eight were taken up. All these were either withdrawn following government assurances or defeated by voice vote at the introduction stage.

The legislators on the concluding sitting of the assembly reflected on the proceedings, expressed satisfaction with the overall conduct of business and reaffirmed their commitment to public welfare.

Rather invited the members of the House to share their views, in keeping with the customary tradition of addressing the House on the final day of each session. He expressed happiness over the proceedings and thanked the members for raising people’s issues effectively.

“I thank all the members of the House for playing their part in conducting the proceedings smoothly and for their constructive participation in legislative discussions,” he said during the zero Hour.

Minister for health, education and social welfare, Sakeena Itoo, said that the Speaker was deserving of congratulations and thanked him for running the House in a non-partisan and objective manner to ensure a productive and fruitful session. She also thanked the Opposition for playing its role effectively in holding the government accountable, adding that they deserve credit for their constructive participation.

She also expressed gratitude to the chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Legislator Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami thanked all members and staff for making the session fruitful and productive, suggesting that future sessions be held for a longer duration to allow sufficient time for legislators to raise issues of public importance.

Congress legislator Nizamuddin Bhat emphasised the need to maintain the dignity of the House, noting that every member has made sincere efforts to fulfil their responsibilities.

BJP assembly member Surjit Singh Slathia extended gratitude to the Speaker for conducting the proceedings efficiently and giving every member an opportunity to participate. He acknowledged that while differences and heated exchanges are natural in debates, members must observe legislative decorum and avoid remarks that may hurt others’ sentiments.

NC’s chief whip, Mubarak Gul while expressing satisfaction over the productive session, said that MLAs were able to raise all important issues through Calling Attention Motions, Question Hour and Zero Hour. “The concerns and suggestions discussed in the House should translate into concrete action, ensuring meaningful outcomes for the public.”

PDP legislative party leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para appreciated the Speaker for accommodating all voices in the House and thanked him for providing space for diverse opinions. “Although institutions may be weak, the Assembly remains the forum where elected representatives can raise their voices on behalf of the people.”

NC legislator Farooq Shah observed that people expect their elected representatives to register their grievances in the House and thanked the Speaker for conducting the proceedings effectively.

“The legislators collectively appreciated the Assembly Secretariat, security personnel and media representatives for their cooperation throughout the session.”