Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Centre gears up for Amarnath Yatra, starts deploying paramilitary forces
chandigarh news

J&K: Centre gears up for Amarnath Yatra, starts deploying paramilitary forces

Fresh convoys of Central Armed Police Forces personnel in private trucks and buses reached Jammu on Tuesday
The deployment of around 15,000 additional security forces personnel has started and another 400 companies of the central armed police forces are also going to be pressed into service for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 05:47 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Amid the spike in selective killings, the BJP government at the Centre has started deploying paramilitary forces for the ensuing 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra beginning June 30.

Fresh convoys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in private trucks and buses reached Jammu on Tuesday.

“Given the spike in killings and threats issued by terror outfits, the deployment for this year’s Amarnath Yatra has been doubled. Since the pilgrimage has to start from June 30, the convoys of security forces have started arriving in Jammu. They are being deployed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and from Srinagar to Pahalgam and on the Baltal axis,” said a top police officer.

“The deployment of around 15,000 additional security forces personnel has started and another 400 companies of the central armed police forces are also going to be pressed into service for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said home department officials.

Several trucks and buses carrying security personnel and equipment were seen dotting the Banihal Cart Road in Jammu on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Inspector general of BSF, Kashmir zone, on Tuesday also visited Baltal and Sonmarg to review security arrangements ahead of the upcoming yatra.

Later, he interacted with police officers and had a detailed meeting regarding proposed sites where the BSF companies will be accommodated in Baltal and Sonmarg.

This year, the board has also decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrim ceiling at 10,000, excluding yatris who would travel by helicopters.

On May 17, Union home minister Amit Shah had reviewed preparations for the yatra and said that “it was the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims have hassle-free darshan and they do not face any problems”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP