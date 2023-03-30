Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Chargesheet against 5 aides of LeT terrorists presented in Shopian court

J&K: Chargesheet against 5 aides of LeT terrorists presented in Shopian court

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 30, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The police said that the chargesheet was presented in a case registered at the Kellar police station before the court of special judge, Kulgam, (designated under the NIA Act), against five accused -- Aaqib Hussain Nanda, Gowhar Manzoor Bhat, Aasif Lateef, Afloq Yousuf Digoo and Umer Hussain Dar

Jammu and Kashmir state investigative agency (SIA) on Wednesday presented the chargesheet against five terror associates in Shopian court.

The police said that the chargesheet was presented in a case registered at the Kellar police station before the court of special judge, Kulgam, (designated under the NIA Act), against five accused -- Aaqib Hussain Nanda, Gowhar Manzoor Bhat, Aasif Lateef, Afloq Yousuf Digoo and Umer Hussain Dar.

“They were part of a well-hatched conspiracy by Raqeeb-Ul-lah, an active terrorist of Pakistan linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and late Uzair Ashraf of Shopian. Last year, Gowhar and Aaqib were apprehended at a checkpoint at Gulabtang village. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, along with cash, were recovered from them. During investigation, Aasif, Afloq and Umer were also arrested. Involvement of Uzair Ashraf (now killed) was also found during the probe,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

He said during the course of further investigation, it was found that the accused were working as associates on the insistence of Raqeeb-ul-lah. “The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused had developed links with the active terrorists and were providing them all kinds of support knowingly. They were found to be active supporters of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the spokesperson further said.

