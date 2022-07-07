Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Cloudburst in Kishtwar, woman rescued

“A cloudburst has occurred in two villages of Kishtwar district (Siplotan area of Cherji, Kibber village in Dacchan, J&K). However, no loss of life has been reported,” said Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar
Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

: A woman was rescued but a watermill and two bridges were washed away in a cloudburst in Kibber area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday, said officials.

“A cloudburst has occurred in two villages of Kishtwar district (Siplotan area of Cherji, Kibber village in Dacchan). However, no loss of life has been reported. District administration of Kishtwar is in continuous touch with locals for providing every possible assistance to them,” said Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

Kishtwar district SSP Shafqat Ahmad Bhat said, “The cloudburst happened today but there are no reports of any losses as of now. A woman was rescued in time because a police party was passing through the area when the incident took place. Two bridges and a water mill, however, have been washed away”.

