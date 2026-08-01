J&K CM announces 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of migrant labourers killed in Kulgam terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, who were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district on Friday. The amount is in addition to the immediate assistance of ₹6 lakh each announced by the district administration, taking the total relief to ₹16 lakh per family.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh, who were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district on Friday. (HT File)

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Condemning the killing, the chief minister’s office conveyed heartfelt condolences and reaffirmed that the government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The attack occurred late on Friday when terrorists targeted the two workers at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. 24-year-old Deepak Ratre succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital. The second worker, 28-year-old Bhupendra Bhaina (also referred to as Bopinder), was initially shifted to Government Medical College, Anantnag, and later referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, where he died during treatment.

Both the young men from Chhattisgarh were the primary breadwinners for their households. Deepak, from Bundeli village in Sakti district, had moved to Kashmir eight months ago with his wife, leaving behind an infant son, an elderly mother, and a physically disabled brother. Bhupendra, a resident of Chhuiya village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, had arrived three months ago with his wife, leaving their four-year-old son in the care of his grandmother and minor sister.

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{{^usCountry}} Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the cowardly attack deeply painful and said officials are coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to transport the mortal remains back to their native villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the cowardly attack deeply painful and said officials are coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to transport the mortal remains back to their native villages. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident marks the latest in a series of targeted attacks on non-locals and security personnel in the region, following the killing of a police officer in Anantnag town less than 10 days prior and the shooting of two workers from Punjab in Srinagar earlier in 2024.