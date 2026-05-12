J&K CM calls on Amit Shah to discuss statehood, business rules for UT

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Monday called on Union home minister Amit Shah where the two leaders discussed issues concerning the Union territory.

Union home minister Amit Shah meets Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

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“Chief minister met Union home minister @AmitShah in New Delhi today and held detailed discussions on a range of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir, including restoration of statehood, transaction of business rules, rationalisation of reservation, and other key governance and public welfare issues,” office of the J&K chief minister wrote on X.

“The meeting also deliberated on the prevailing security and economic situation, with emphasis on ensuring sustained peace, stability and inclusive growth for the people of J&K,” it further wrote.

Before leaving for New Delhi, the chief minister told reporters in Srinagar that statehood and reservations are the big issues he will take up with the home minister.

Omar also said that there was “nothing wrong” in giving telecom powers to the lieutenant governor (LG) during public safety events, as he holds the charge of security and law and order. “This is the right thing. These powers should be with the lieutenant governor. This is not against the business rules or the reorganisation act,” the chief minister told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that orders to stop phone services or internet are issued by the home department, which comes under the LG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that orders to stop phone services or internet are issued by the home department, which comes under the LG. {{/usCountry}}

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