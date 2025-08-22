J&K CM chairs meeting to review relief work in flashflood hit areas

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures for people affected by the recent cloudbursts and flashfloods in Kishtwar and Kathua districts. On the ongoing rescue operations, the CM said that unfortunately, with 33 people still missing, it is safe to presume we may not find any of them alive. (File)

More than 33 people are still missing while operation to retrieve bodies from Chishoti is still under progress.

The CM, while addressing officers, stressed the need for speedy relief assistance, restoration of essential services, and long-term strategies to safeguard vulnerable areas from recurring natural calamities.

“Whether it was a cloudburst or a glacial lake outburst, the fact remains that this tragedy struck at the busiest time of the year in the Chishoti village. Had it occurred at any other time, the impact might have been less severe. These are lessons we must take forward. The meteorological department had issued warnings, including advisories against unnecessary travel, which underscores the importance of adopting clear SOPs and guidelines for highly vulnerable regions.”

On the ongoing rescue operations, the CM said that unfortunately, with 33 people still missing, it is safe to presume we may not find any of them alive. “Our priority now is to retrieve dead bodies to hand them over to their families. Equally important is to rehabilitate those whose homes and livelihoods have been devastated.”

He said all possible government support in reconstruction of damaged homes, restoration of agricultural land, and provision of essential services.

He directed the concerned departments to work out temporary arrangements, including deployment of generators, to ensure electricity supply in affected areas until road connectivity is fully restored.

Earlier, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar briefed the CM on the relief and rehabilitation activities detailed while DCs gave detailed presentation on the situation in both districts. Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, informed that 65 people have lost their lives so far, of which 62 bodies have been identified and handed over to families, while 33 persons remain missing. He said 66 persons were rescued alive, while temporary shelters, food, medicines and health facilities are being provided. He further reported that army, police, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration are jointly engaged in rescue and relief operations with heavy machinery deployed on the ground.

Kathua DC informed during the meeting that seven persons lost their lives and 13 sustained injuries, with around five areas severely affected. Immediate relief was distributed to the victims, NGOs were roped in, and temporary shelters established. He said that road connectivity, which has been badly disrupted, may take about a week to restore, while efforts are underway to resume electricity, water supply, mobile services and other essentials.

The CM directed all concerned officials to intensify relief efforts on war footing while simultaneously preparing a medium- and long-term disaster mitigation plan for J&K’s vulnerable areas.