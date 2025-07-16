J&K CM inaugurates 120-bed block at govt hospital in Srinagar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated a 120-bedded state-of-the-art additional block at the Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar. J&K CM Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the additional block at bone and joint hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. (PTI)

Following the inauguration, the chief minister toured the hospital premises, including the new operation theatres, wards, ramps and staircases. He interacted with hospital staff, faculty members and the administration to assess the facility’s readiness and ongoing needs.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Omar stressed that infrastructure development, while essential, cannot substitute the importance of quality education and healthcare. “No road, power project or commercial complex can match the value of a well-functioning school or hospital,” he said. “Without robust schools, colleges, universities and hospitals, our progress as a society will remain incomplete.”

Recalling the hospital’s rich and often challenging legacy, Omar spoke of its resilience through decades of adversity. “This institution has braved natural disasters, tragic accidents and more. Yet, it has remained a symbol of commitment to public health,” he said. He referred to the devastating 2014 floods, recalling how the facility was one of the first to be breached. “I vividly remember standing under this bridge, trying to protect the hospital from being overrun,” he said. “Despite the damage, this hospital never stopped treating patients.”

The chief minister also cited the fire incident in 2022, which gutted major portions of the hospital including four operation theatres and several teaching and referral rooms. “Even without a roof for six months, doctors here resumed surgeries within days. That kind of commitment is rare and deeply commendable,” he said.

Highlighting the hospital’s foundation under Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in May 1982, the chief minister said he took pride in carrying forward his grandfather’s vision. “Today marks a new chapter not only in the journey of this hospital, but in the healthcare story of the entire Valley. The facility will cater to patients from across Kashmir, as well as Chenab, Pir Panjal and Kargil,” he added

In a personal note, Omar shared that he too had once been a patient at the hospital following a cycling accident. “Five years after its inauguration, I was treated here. Thanks to the surgeons, I can still run 10–12 kilometers at the age of 55,” he said.

Omar directed health authorities to fast-track staff recruitment. “We didn’t cut this ribbon for a photo opportunity. It becomes meaningful only when these beds are filled, OTs functional, and classrooms alive with future doctors,” he said.

The chief minister also announced a special urban development survey to identify water-logging hotspots in Srinagar and said a comprehensive plan would be launched to address drainage issues. Additionally, two to three major infrastructure projects will soon be rolled out to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also spoke on the occasion, reiterating the government’s resolve to fulfill Sher-e-Kashmir’s mission under Omar Abdullah’s leadership.