J&K CM presides over cabinet meeting in Srinagar

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, where several important decisions pertaining to governance and development were taken and the cabinet also recommended the calling of autumn session of J&K assembly in mid October. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

The meeting was attended by the council of ministers, including deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief secretary Atal Dulloo was also present.

During the meeting, the official spokesman said that Cabinet took up a series of agenda items concerning public welfare, administrative efficiency, and developmental priorities across J&K.

The cabinet also recommended the calling of autumn session of J&K assembly in mid October. The cabinet has suggested the autumn session should be held from October 13 to 20. After the J&K Lt governor’s nod, the autumn session would be called which is mandatory to be summoned before October 25.

After the NC government took over in J&K last year, so far two sessions of the assembly have been called, one in Srinagar and another in Jammu, and both these sessions were stormy, however this time the session could be more noisy especially in the backdrop of arrest of Doda legislator Mehraj Malik who was booked under PSA. Malik is the first legislator who has been booked under PSA and opposition members could corner treasury benches over this issue. Soon after the arrest of Malik, several opposition leaders had urged speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to call special session of the assembly. Even the opposition legislators could raise the issue of reservation.