J&K CM slams BJP for raising fingers on performance of J&K government

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed the BJP for questioning his government over dilapidated roads in Jammu. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (Gourav)

“Our government has just completed nine months in office. In eight to nine months we can’t make new roads in entire J&K,” he told reporters here.

The CM further said, “The BJP should first tell (the people) that what they did since 2018. Their party has two MPs from here for the past several years. Before pointing fingers at us, they should tell what they did in the past eight to nine years.”

Omar said that they will tell the people about their performance after five years tenure.

The roads across Jammu including the capital city have been lying in dilapidated condition since long.