J&K | Cop, bank manager among 5 employees terminated for terror links

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered dismissal of five employees under Article 311(2) (C) of the Constitution of India for their “involvement in anti-national activities”, said officials.

Article 311 of the Constitution provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under union or a state.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they were found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state,” said a senior official at the Raj Bhawan.

“A committee constituted vide government order 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 on July 30, 2020 for scrutinising the inputs, records and cognisable material recommended dismissal of Tanveer Saleem Dar, constable in auxiliary wing of J&K Police 2. Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a village-level worker in the rural development department, Irshad Ahmad Khan, orderly-cum-chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Afaq Ahmad wani, manager at the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Limited and Abdul Momin Peer, an assistant lineman in public health engineering subdivision.

An official said that Tanveer Saleem Dar subscribed to secessionist and radical ideology, and he was an active courier of terror outfits. He figures in two FIRs under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder),120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Afaq Ahmad Wani Momin Peer were part of a terror module and worked for LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfits, the official further stated, adding that ₹1.34 crore cash and 21kg heroin was recovered from them in July 2020.

The case against them was registered at the Handwara police station, and later shifted to NIA.

“Momin Peer, who had been part of the distribution network, had also visited Pakistan in 2016 and 2017 with the aim of developing an understanding of the broader objectives of terror-separatist campaigns,” said the official.

“The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements, who have been taking refuge as employees and officials in government. Prior to this, 39 government officials were dismissed under the provisions of Article 311,” he added.