J&K court issues non-bailable warrants against Hizbul chief, three others in 1996 terror case

“In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and reinforcing rule of law, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has secured non-bailable warrants against four operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen,” CIK officials said.

Police said that the non-bailable warrants have been secured in connection with a case registered in 1996 under various sections, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act registered at Police Station CIK.

The court of additional sessions judge TADA/POTA (special judge designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, after hearing the prosecution as well as investigating officer and examining the case record, issued NBWs against Syed Salahuddin of Soibugh, Budgam.

“The absconding accused is the chief of the so-called United Jihad Council (UJC) and the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. He is a known terrorist operator and instigator. The absconder is involved in several terrorist-related FIRs registered in various police stations across the Kashmir valley,” the police said.

The other accused are Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur aka Riyaz, and Nasir Yousuf Qadri.

The absconding accused Qadri is working for the terror narrative machinery and is allegedly involved in operating Kashmir Media Service (KMS), which is engaged in disseminating false narratives against India and issuing threats against communities and individuals, officials said.

Police said Ghulam Nabi Khan is the deputy supreme commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen and is a known terrorist handler.

“The absconder is involved in other numerous terrorist related activities which includes and not limited to recruitment into terrorist ranks, coordination of terrorists related activities and FIRs stand registered against him in various police stations across the Kashmir valley, and in central investigation agencies as well,” it said.

Police said Sher Mohammad is a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He is also involved in a variety of terrorist-related activities and cases have been registered against him under the provisions of the UAP Act and provisions of the EIMCO Act as well.

Police said the case dates back to April 5, 1996, following credible information received at Police Station CIK, Srinagar, revealing that Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and intelligence agencies were actively motivating and facilitating Kashmiri youth to undergo terrorist training in PoK/PAK with the objective of waging war against the Union of India.

“During the course of investigation, substantial material evidence was gathered establishing prima facie involvement of the accused affiliated with banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in unlawful and anti-national activities, including radicalisation, recruitment, and facilitation of terrorist operations. Despite efforts by CIK to apprehend them, the accused have remained absconding and have deliberately evaded arrest,” the police said, adding that upon consideration of the evidence presented by CIK, the court observed that the offences alleged are grave in nature, directly pertaining to waging war against the state and activities prejudicial to national security.

The court further held that custodial examination of the accused is essential for effective investigation and for securing the ends of justice.