J&K detects record 1,269 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 1,269 fresh Covid infections, the highest single-day jump after September 20, taking the UT’s tally to 1,40,650, health officials said.

So far, April has already recorded around 9,600 Covid-19 cases, which is higher than the monthly tally of January, February and March, which recorded around 3,500, 1,900 and 4,500 cases, respectively. At the peak of the first wave, the UT had recorded 37,372 cases and 478 deaths in September.

The UT also recorded three fresh fatalities, one in Kashmir and two in Jammu division, taking the death toll to 2,037. Of the new cases, 687 were from Kashmir division while 582 were from Jammu.

J&K had recorded an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12,2020 and 1,457 infections on September 20.

Officials said with 423 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 265 in Udhampur, 191 in Jammu district, 98 in Baramulla , 62 in Reasi and 42 in Budgam. Five of 20 districts reported single digit cases, while no case was reported in Kishtwar district.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March reached 8,681, officials said. Since February 9, when active cases were at a low of 593, the UT has added 8,088 active cases in just over two months.

On Saturday, 493 patients were discharged from different hospitals, including 392 from Kashmir and 101 from Jammu. As many as 1, 29,932 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 92.37% from 98% in the first fortnight of February.