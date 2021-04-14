Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K detects record 1,269 new cases
chandigarh news

J&K detects record 1,269 new cases

J&K had recorded an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12,2020 and 1,457 infections on September 20.
By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March, have reached 8,681. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 1,269 fresh Covid infections, the highest single-day jump after September 20, taking the UT’s tally to 1,40,650, health officials said.

So far, April has already recorded around 9,600 Covid-19 cases, which is higher than the monthly tally of January, February and March, which recorded around 3,500, 1,900 and 4,500 cases, respectively. At the peak of the first wave, the UT had recorded 37,372 cases and 478 deaths in September.

The UT also recorded three fresh fatalities, one in Kashmir and two in Jammu division, taking the death toll to 2,037. Of the new cases, 687 were from Kashmir division while 582 were from Jammu.

J&K had recorded an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12,2020 and 1,457 infections on September 20.

Officials said with 423 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 265 in Udhampur, 191 in Jammu district, 98 in Baramulla , 62 in Reasi and 42 in Budgam. Five of 20 districts reported single digit cases, while no case was reported in Kishtwar district.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily since March reached 8,681, officials said. Since February 9, when active cases were at a low of 593, the UT has added 8,088 active cases in just over two months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Feeling happy, empowered, say Punjab’s first two DBT beneficiaries

Make reports on 2015 police firing, drugs public: Navjot Sidhu to Amarinder govt

Punjab Police inspector booked for letting off 2 peddlers for 3.5 lakh, on the run

Balbir Singh Jr, part of 1958 Asian Games silver medal-winning hockey team, dead

On Saturday, 493 patients were discharged from different hospitals, including 392 from Kashmir and 101 from Jammu. As many as 1, 29,932 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 92.37% from 98% in the first fortnight of February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP