J&K DGP reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

As the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted mock drills in central and south Kashmir to check their operational preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath yatra, director general of police Nalin Prabhat chaired a security review meeting to assess and strengthen security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Jammu and Kashmir policemen during a mock drill as part of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra security measures, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

The DGP directed for daily anti-sabotage checks to be conducted along the Yatra routes.

Officials said that the meeting of the DGP was held at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir and was attended by Special DGP Coordination J&K SJM Gillani besides other officers.

Reviewing the overall security preparedness, the DGP directed officers to maintain a high state of readiness and ensure close coordination at all levels.

This year Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28.

A spokesperson of police said that the DGP instructed officers to maintain heightened vigil across all sensitive and vulnerable locations. He called for enhanced surveillance, regular area domination exercises, intensified CASOs, continuous patrolling duties along yatra routes, railway tracks, vulnerable pockets and major tourist destinations. He directed that daily anti-sabotage checks be conducted along the yatra routes and all the major arteries remain under round-the-clock security domination.

To strengthen emergency response mechanisms, the DGP ordered the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at strategic locations to provide immediate assistance whenever required. The DGP emphasized wide publicity in order to inform general people and yatris about the cut-off timings. He also directed regular inspections of security arrangements and other facilities established for Yatra pilgrims.

“Nalin Prabhat emphasised the optimum utilisation of modern security technologies and surveillance systems, including CCTV networks, to enhance security at all important Yatra locations, transit camps, base camps and along the pilgrimage routes. He directed that RFID-based tracking and monitoring systems be effectively utilised to strengthen security mechanisms and improve emergency response capabilities for pilgrims and authorised yatra vehicles,” the spokesperson said.

The DGP directed officers to keep a close watch on terrorist associates and other anti-national elements, while ensuring adequate deployment in hinterland areas and other vulnerable locations. He stressed the importance of safeguarding all sensitive installations and vulnerable areas connected with the yatra.

The DGP directed officers to ensure efficient deployment of personnel along the national highway and other critical locations to facilitate the safe and secure movement of pilgrims and tourists.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the DGP reviewed security preparations for the upcoming Muharram observances and the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani.

The police in central and south Kashmir conducted mock drills to check operational preparedness for the yatra.

A joint mockdrill was conducted by SOG Ganderbal alongwith Central Armed Police Force at Pandit Colony, Wussan under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganderbal.

In South Kashmir , Anantnag Police conducted a mock drill at Jablipora Landing Strip, Bijbehara.

“The exercise tested emergency response, coordination & operational preparedness for handling contingencies during yatra,” the spokesperson said.