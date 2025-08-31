J&K floods: Political parties demand relief package for UT

Political leaders in the Valley have sought a good financial package for the people affected with floods and landslides across UT especially in Jammu division. Police personnel and others during a search and rescue operation after a cloudburst following heavy rainfall, at Ramgarh, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. (PTI)

The excessive rainfall and landslides have caused massive devastation and dozens of people lost their lives.

“Recent floods, cloudbursts & landslides have caused widespread devastation in J&K with Jammu hit the hardest. Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, infrastructure damaged & families left with nothing,” former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

She sought a relief package like that of the 2014 when floods had left Srinagar city submerged and caused a lot of devastation.

“The Government of India must urgently announce a financial relief package similar to the one after the 2014 floods. This time special attention must be given to Jammu which has suffered the most. A coordinated effort between Centre and the J&K government is essential to ensure that the affected people are not left to fend for themselves in this time of crisis,” Mufti further said.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi said the recent floods, landslides, and cloudbursts have inflicted untold suffering across J&K, with Jammu bearing the heaviest brunt. “Lives lost, homes washed away, livelihoods shattered, the scale of devastation demands an urgent and compassionate response. While immediate relief and rehabilitation are crucial, it is equally important that authorities conduct a proper loss assessment, ensure transparent compensation and most importantly, lay out a clear mitigation strategy to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

Inam urged both Centre and the UT administration to prioritise not just emergency aid but also long-term safety and resilience for the people of J&K. “The concerns shared with me by traders and affected families in Jammu reflect the need for swift action and a coordinated plan that secures both lives and livelihoods,” he added.

Peoples Conference spokesman Salman Bukhari also sought a relief package for flood-affected people in Jammu.

“Jammu has witnessed massive destruction, leaving people in urgent need of rehabilitation. Residents are appealing to the Centre and elected government to provide immediate relief and long-term support. Timely government intervention is crucial to help restore normalcy and rebuild lives,” he said.