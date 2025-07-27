J&K govt appoints senior IAS officer to probe Srinagar hospital incident

The J&K government on Saturday appointed a senior IAS officer to probe the recent incident at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on July 23 when resident doctors went on indefinite strike when a resident doctor was assaulted by an attendant after the death of a patient. As per the order issued by, Health and Medical Education department, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary has been appointed as the Enquiry Officer to conduct a comprehensive examination of the facts and circumstances related to the incident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the order issued by, Health and Medical Education department, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary has been appointed as the Enquiry Officer to conduct a comprehensive examination of the facts and circumstances related to the incident.

“The Enquiry Officer shall assess the immediate precursors to the said incident, as well as the developments that ensued after the incident,” the government order said adding that the enquiry officer shall investigate the reasons for the closure of OTs, assess whether such closure was avoidable, and fix responsibility upon the individuals found to have acted in dereliction of duty or in contravention of established protocols.

The order also reads that the officer shall recommend concrete measures aimed at enhancing internal grievance redressal mechanisms, strengthening administrative coordination, and improving the overall functioning of the institution; and propose remedial and preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The order further said that Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Administrator Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar shall be the Presenting Officer in the case.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Minister for Health, Sakeena Itoo, the Health and Medical Education department has made wearing of white aprons with name and designations mandatory for doctors and paramedical staff during their working hours across the healthcare institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.