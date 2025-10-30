J&K govt relaxes terms of constituency development fund amid recent floods

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced a series of changes in spending the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme, aimed at making it more “flexible and beneficial” to local development needs in the constituencies.

The changes include one-time relaxation, permitting utilisation of up to ₹50 lakh from CDF for the construction and repair of houses for calamity-affected families, during the current and next financial year (2025–26 and 2026–27).

Speaking during the Zero Hour of the ongoing autumn session of the J&K legislative assembly, the CM said they have been reviewing the schemes for the past few months to see where they can make it better. He said that some changes have been brought which have been approved by the government. He said that work allotment changing have, for the time being, kept pending.

Under the revised guidelines, several key reforms have been introduced. “The ceiling of ₹50 lakh earlier imposed on power development works has been withdrawn, allowing MLAs to recommend projects in this sector without any upper limit. Similarly, the ₹10 lakh cap on installation of solar energy light systems has been removed,” he said.

In the public health engineering (PHE) sector, the purchase of mobile water tankers and provision of individual household connections have been made permissible. “The new provisions also allow purchase of school vans and buses (both four and three wheelers), and under the health sector, MLAs can now recommend procurement of wheelchairs, tricycles, electric scooties and similar assistive devices,” he said.

“In light of the recent devastating floods and recognising the role of MLAs in facilitating the construction and repair of houses a one-time relaxation has been given permitting utilisation of up to ₹50 lakh from CDF for the construction and repair of houses for calamity-affected families during the current and next financial year (2025–26 and 2026–27),” he said.

In another major reform, the earlier clause requiring MLAs to utilise at least 80% of funds in a financial year—failing which next year’s release was withheld—has been deleted to enhance operational flexibility.

The CM said the revised guidelines will align the CDF scheme more closely with the MPLAD funds model while retaining certain permissible activities unique to the CDF that cater to local exigencies and social welfare.

He said that activities such as construction of temporary shelter sheds for people affected by natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, and droughts will continue to be permissible under the CDF. “Similarly, financial assistance to old age homes, orphanages and shelters for purchasing essential items like bedding, utensils, books, and uniforms—subject to a ceiling of ₹3 lakh—will also remain part of the scheme,” he said.

The CM added that youth clubs and sports organisations will be eligible for grants up to ₹3 lakh for purchasing sports equipment through government-recognised agencies.

He further said that MLAs from non-affected areas can recommend works or contribute funds up to ₹10 lakh in areas hit by natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, earthquakes, or droughts, either through the concerned deputy commissioners or to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund with specific stipulations for use in the affected regions.

The revised guidelines will also allow channelling up to ₹20 lakh under the CDF for the upgradation of houses belonging to tribal and BPL families. This assistance will be provided on a rolling basis, aligned with the provisions of PMAY, and governed by stringent verification and scrutiny norms to ensure transparency and accountability.

“These changes are intended to make the CDF scheme more beneficial and if more calls for change come MLAs we will keep on considering that ,” Omar Abdullah added.