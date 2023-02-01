Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K high court transfers 13 judicial officers

J&K high court transfers 13 judicial officers

Published on Feb 01, 2023

Haq Nawaz Zargar, registrar vigilance, was transferred and posted as principal district and sessions judge, Udhampur, vice YP Bourney, whose services were placed at the disposal of the high court chief justice. (Image for representational purpose)
The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh high court on Tuesday transferred 13 judicial officers with immediate effect.

Haq Nawaz Zargar, registrar vigilance, was transferred and posted as principal district and sessions judge, Udhampur, vice YP Bourney, whose services were placed at the disposal of the high court chief justice.

Kamlesh Pandita, additional district and sessions judge, Kathua, was posted as additional district judge (bank cases)/commercial court, Jammu, vice Syed Sarfaraz Hussain Shah, who in turn was posted as presiding officer, fast-track court, Pocso cases, Jammu, vice Balbir Lal.

Lal was posted as second additional district judge, Jammu, vice Rajinder Saproo, whose services were placed at the disposal of the chief justice.

MK Sharma, member secretary, J&K legal services authority, was repatriated from deputation and his services were also placed at the disposal of chief justice.

Aijaz Ahmed Khan, principal secretary to the chief justice, was posted as additional district judge, Budgam, vice Farooq Ahmad Bhat.

Gowher Majid Dalal, registrar judicial, Srinagar, was posted as presiding officer, MACT, Srinagar, on deputation, vice Sandeep Gandotra.

Manjeet Singh Manhas, presiding officer, NIA court, Srinagar, was transferred and posted as additional district judge, Kathua, vice Kamlesh Pandita.

Amit Kumar Gupta, registrar inspection, was posted as member secretary, J&K legal services authority, on deputation, vice MK Sharma.

Sandeep Gandotra, presiding officer, MACT, Srinagar was repatriated from deputation and posted as presiding officer, NIA court, Srinagar vice Manjeet Singh Manhas.

Farooq Ahmed Bhat, additional district and sessions judge, Budgam, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of chief justice.

The order was issued by registrar general Sanjeev Gupta.

