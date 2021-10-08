Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Kishtwar’s Marwah valley gets cellular connectivity
chandigarh news

J&K: Kishtwar’s Marwah valley gets cellular connectivity

Indian Army in tandem with the civil administration has provided mobile phone connectivity to more than 20,000 people of Marwah valley in Kishtwar district
A man in Kishtwar’s Marwah valley talks on mobile phone as the region gets cellular connectivity. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

The Indian Army in tandem with the civil administration has provided mobile phone connectivity to more than 20,000 people of Marwah valley in Kishtwar district.

“Mobile phone has become an integral part of our lives. One cannot imagine a life without mobile phones, but for an area with population of more than 20,000, cellular connectivity was a dream till few months back. It was with the demand of people and proactive administration of the Kishtwar along with the support of the army that the dream of mobile connectivity has finally been realised now with the tower being operational at Nawapachi in Marwah,” said a defence spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention that Marwah valley remains cut off from rest of the world for months and basic necessities like education and medical needs become extremely difficult to avail.

