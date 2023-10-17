J&K L-G tells universities to align with NEP to stay relevant

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the universities and colleges should formulate a plan to align themselves with the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) to stay relevant.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addresses a roundtable conference of newly-appointed vice-chancellors in Srinagar on Tuesday.

“Higher education institutions across the world are undergoing radical transformations. Universities and colleges will have to formulate a strategic plan for adjustments aligned with NEP 2020 to stay relevant in a constantly evolving world,” Sinha said at the inaugural session of the ”Round Table Conference” with newly appointed vice-chancellors from various universities.

Sinha stressed the importance of improving the global rankings of India’s colleges.

“We need to increase our share in the multi-trillion dollar global education sector. Institutions with aspirational and shared vision should focus to improve ranking. It should be our top priority and we must take bold action to achieve this goal,” the L-G said.

Sinha said there is a massive growth in demand for higher education. In the last 10-15 years, India has contributed 74% of all new higher education institutions in the world.

He said more than 13 lakh Indian students are studying in 79 countries. According to an estimate of 2020, students studying abroad are spending approximately USD 30 billion annually.

“Despite having the largest number of higher educational institutions in the world and best facilities, not a single institution of ours is included in the top 10 educational hubs of the world, because of lack of promotion,” he added.

Sinha said many countries of the global south are now focused on enrolling international students. “But we are lagging behind. On the contrary, we top the list of countries sending the highest number of students abroad. This trend needs to be reversed with a transformational approach,” he added.

He said that the administration has taken steps to overhaul the education system in the Union territory.

