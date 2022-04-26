Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K: Lashkar's overground worker, associate arrested in Pulwama
chandigarh news

J&K: Lashkar’s overground worker, associate arrested in Pulwama

Security forces on Monday arrested an overground worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and his associate, who were planning to target non-local labourers, from Pulwama district of J&K
Police said that the arrest of the Lashkar overground worker prevented terror incident and saved precious lives of innocent civilians. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

On a specific input, security forces apprehended a suspect, Rayees Ahmad Mir, and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession, the spokesman said.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he received the pistol with ammunition and instructions from an LeT terrorist, code name Haji, to attack and kill at least two non-local labourers in Pampore town. Rayees was promised to be recruited as terrorist after execution of the attack, the spokesman said.

Mir sought aid of his friend Shakir Hamid Bhat to identify the target and provide him motorcycle for executing this terror act, he added. “Timely intelligence and swift action by joint team of police, Army and CRPF not only led to the arrest of a hybrid terrorist and his accomplice but also prevented terror incident and saved precious lives of innocent civilians,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Baramulla, police have arrested a man involved in collection of funds in the name of banned organization JeI. He has been identified as Mohammad Amin Ganie

