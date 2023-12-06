J&K LG attends historic Jhiri Mela; pays obeisance to Baba Jitto

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday attended historic Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance to Baba Jitto at his Samadhi in Jhiri village in Jammu district. Sinha congratulated the devotees and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the event.

He said the annual fair organised in the revered memory of Baba Jitto and Bua Kodi brings devotees from various states together to share eternal values of truth, compassion and respect to farmers for their priceless contribution to the society.

“The simplicity of Baba Jitto, his vision as an enlightened soul, his life’s work as a farmer is an integral part of our spiritual-cultural ethos. His sacrifice for social justice and equality has been so profound that it has influenced many generations across the country,” he said.

He called upon the youth to recognize and internalize the values espoused by Baba Jitto and contribute in building an egalitarian society, free from the exploitation and discrimination.