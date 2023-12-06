close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K LG attends historic Jhiri Mela; pays obeisance to Baba Jitto

J&K LG attends historic Jhiri Mela; pays obeisance to Baba Jitto

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 06, 2023 06:04 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir LG said the fair organised in the memory of Baba Jitto and Bua Kodi brings devotees from various states together to share values and respect to farmers for their contribution

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday attended historic Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance to Baba Jitto at his Samadhi in Jhiri village in Jammu district. Sinha congratulated the devotees and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the event.

HT Image
HT Image

He said the annual fair organised in the revered memory of Baba Jitto and Bua Kodi brings devotees from various states together to share eternal values of truth, compassion and respect to farmers for their priceless contribution to the society.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The simplicity of Baba Jitto, his vision as an enlightened soul, his life’s work as a farmer is an integral part of our spiritual-cultural ethos. His sacrifice for social justice and equality has been so profound that it has influenced many generations across the country,” he said.

He called upon the youth to recognize and internalize the values espoused by Baba Jitto and contribute in building an egalitarian society, free from the exploitation and discrimination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out