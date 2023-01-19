Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K LG hands over 10 lakh each to kin of 34 NHM employees who died while serving during Covid

J&K LG hands over 10 lakh each to kin of 34 NHM employees who died while serving during Covid

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 12:24 AM IST

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said selfless service, sacrifice and compassion of health workers, doctors, and paramedics during the Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hands over a cheque to a family member of a deceased National Health Mission (NHM) employee, who lost his life while serving during Covid, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hands over a cheque to a family member of a deceased National Health Mission (NHM) employee, who lost his life while serving during Covid, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday handed over cheques of 10 lakh each to the kin of 34 deceased National Health Mission employees, who died while performing their duties during Covid.

He said, “Financial aid cannot compensate for their selfless service and sacrifice; however, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure their family members live a life of respect and dignity.”

“The spirit of selfless service, sacrifice and compassion with which our health workers, doctors, and paramedics have served the people during Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out