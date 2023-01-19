J&K LG hands over 10 lakh each to kin of 34 NHM employees who died while serving during Covid

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday handed over cheques of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of 34 deceased National Health Mission employees, who died while performing their duties during Covid.

He said, “Financial aid cannot compensate for their selfless service and sacrifice; however, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure their family members live a life of respect and dignity.”

“The spirit of selfless service, sacrifice and compassion with which our health workers, doctors, and paramedics have served the people during Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational,” he added.