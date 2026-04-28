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J&K LG leads Padyatra in Udhampur for drug-free Jammu & Kashmir

As citizens of J&K, we should pledge to stand together, bound by our common duty to protect our youth, strengthen families, and secure prosperity, the LG said

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that in war against drugs, the unity of the civil society shall act as a shield and its resolve as a weapon.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (File)

Addressing a gathering before leading a Padyatra in Udhampur under 100 days Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, Sinha said, “In the war against drugs, unity will be our shield, resolve our weapon. Let us commit to shaping a Jammu and Kashmir where young people carve free destinies, families remain whole, communities thrive strong, and aspirations blaze anew”.

He said the battle against drug menace demands unity beyond all divisions. As citizens of J&K, we should pledge to stand together, bound by our common duty to protect our youth, strengthen families, and secure prosperity, he said.

“J&K is now rising with renewed strength to reject the drug menace that corrodes our society. We vow to shield our youth from its grip. I assure the people that the spirit of our land will not be stifled. This is the hour for society to awaken, to fight and to prevail,” the LG said.

On the occasion, Sinha flagged off an anti-drug awareness bike rally and launched mini-Olympics under the Nasha Mukt J&K campaign.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K LG leads Padyatra in Udhampur for drug-free Jammu & Kashmir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K LG leads Padyatra in Udhampur for drug-free Jammu & Kashmir
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