J&K logs 2 deaths, 157 fresh Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 157 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1,28,836 while the death toll reached 1,983 after two fresh fatalities in Kashmir.

Officials said 105 people tested positive in Kashmir, of which 31 were travellers,while 52 cases were reported from Jammu division.

Since March 17, Jammu and Kashmir has been reporting around 100 fresh cases, primarily from Kashmir valley.

Officials said 1, 25,443 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 97.36%. There are now 1,410 active cases in J&K. Around 58 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT.

Kashmir division has 1,079 active cases, of which 701 were reported in Srinagar alone, while there are 331 active cases in Jammu division.

So far 1,251 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 732 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 56 more people tested positive, including 25 travellers, while 23 more cases were reported in Baramulla and 14 in Pulwama. In Jammu division, 39 cases were recorded in Jammu district.