J&K: Magisterial probe into sexual assault of Kishtwar girl, two detained under POCSO

The Kishtwar district administration on Tuesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Hindu girl in the Marwah area on Saturday that triggered protests against the alleged high-handedness of station house officer Zaheer Iqbal, who has been placed under suspension.

Two accused involved in the case have been detained under the Prevention of Child against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Following the incident that led to protests and subsequent police action, the district administration has ordered a magisterial probe and has also attached Marwah SHO inspector Zaheer Iqbal,” said sub divisional magistrate Dr Mohammad Ashraf.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Abdul Qayoom said, “An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and the two accused have been detained.”

Ashraf said he visited the victim’s village following the protests by residents against the police and tried to defuse the situation.

Following the alleged assault on the girl, angry villagers ransacked the house of the accused and tried to set it ablaze. The accused and his family fled their house. “However, on Monday, when the family returned, the situation spiralled as angry villagers tried to attack them,” said the official.

The SDM said that conceding to the demand of the residents, the village police post will be strengthened and it will have 12 policemen, six each from Hindu and Muslim communities to strike a balance.

“The administration has also deputed two teachers to the village for 12 students of Classes 9 and 10 as they have to walk through a jungle to reach their school in Marwah,” said the SDM. “Besides wild animals, there are other possible dangers that lurk in the jungles of Marwah,” he added.

A delegation of the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Dachhan, submitted a memorandum to Kishtwar deputy commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and demanded strict action against the accused.