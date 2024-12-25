J&K: Omar govt facing quota, power, unemployment challenges

As J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah sought six months to sort out the reservation issue after Monday’s protest, the power crisis, unemployment and reservation policy are turning out to be big issues faced by J&K government within three months of assuming power. As J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah sought six months to sort out the reservation issue after Monday’s protest, the power crisis, unemployment and reservation policy are turning out to be big issues faced by J&K government within three months of assuming power. (HT File)

Monday’s protest was organised by NC senior leader and MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah outside the CM’s house. However, Abdullah had a detailed meeting with five students and assured them the matter will be resolved within six months.

“We can’t say it’s a crisis but it is a big challenge for chief minister Omar Abdullah as he has to balance between open merit candidates and those having reservations. Even this was the first time when an NC leader headed a protest against its own government. Earlier, NC would have taken action against any such leader taking protest against the party. Now the circumstances are different. It’s a crisis which needs political maturity to handle it,” said Afaq Ahmad, a political analyst.

Just a day after the protest, voices started rising against Ruhullah by his own colleagues. “This wasn’t the protest of the NC but it was the protest of the Srinagar MP. The NC takes its command from party president or vice president,” said legislator Hazratbal Salman Sagar. “It was a protest of NC adversaries. The presence of our MP has unfortunately strengthened our rivals. Unfortunately our men gave them this opportunity. It could have been handled another way. Our rivals are always looking for opportunities to belittle us. They won’t appreciate even if our party is doing good,” he added.

Prominent trader and member of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal said this protest should have been held outside Raj Bhawan.

“The Reservation issue taken by the Srinagar MP is much appreciated. Protesting outside CM residence is unwarranted and uncalled for as this reservation policy was not introduced by him or his party. It would have been more appropriate if this protest was done outside Raj Bhawan,” he said.

Former city mayor Junaid Azim Mattu blamed the NC for its arrogance. “With this level of arrogance, it seems NC’s downfall will be down a steeper precipice than the PDP. The PDP went down from 28 to 3. The NC will go down from 42 to 5, If they continue to behave arrogantly with the people who elected them and gave them an opportunity to deliver,” Mattu wrote on X.

Apart from reservation, the electricity crisis and unemployment are the biggest problems faced by the current government. “It’s ironic that the rates of electricity have been increased and still people are facing power crises. This government sought votes on giving free 200 units. Leave free power, give us the electricity which the government has promised,” said Yasmeen, a housewife.

After five years of a lull in major recruitments coupled with scams in recruitment process, the youth seem to be more agitated and want the new government to act.

“The government needs to work fast first to resolve the reservation issue and then call for major recruitment processes. A lot of educated youth are on the verge of getting overaged,” said Mohammad Anees, a science graduate from Srinagar.