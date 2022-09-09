J&K Open Day 2: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj placed at second spot

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi produced the day’s best score, a top-notch four-under 68, to move up two spots and take a one-shot lead at six-under 138 on Day 2 of the J&K Open at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, the first round joint leader, continued to be in contention with a resolute 70 that saw him close the day in second place at five-under 139.

Gurugram-based Kartik Sharma’s 68, the joint lowest score of the day, also happened to be the first bogey-free round of the tournament. It placed Kartik in tied fifth place along with another Gurugram golfer Veer Ahlawat (71), Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu (70) and Delhi’s Shamim Khan (72).

Khalin Joshi, a 10th tee starter on day two, picked up a birdie early on the 11th thanks to a great lob wedge shot. Joshi, an Asian Tour winner, then made pars all the way on the back-nine. He began to seize the initiative on the front-nine with a 15-feet birdie conversion on the first.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (69-70) was on fire on the front-nine as he sank birdies on the second and fourth and holed his approach from 78 yards for an eagle-two on the fifth. Yuvraj then stumbled on the back-nine making bogeys on the 12th, 14th and 17th. However, he managed to pull one shot back at the end with a great up and down from the bunker for a birdie on the 18th.

Sandhu said, “The back-nine today was a test of endurance for me more than a test of golf because of the tough weather conditions as it was hot and humid and there was no wind to comfort the players.”