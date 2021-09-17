Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Open golf meet: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj tied-third
chandigarh news

J&K Open golf meet: Chandigarh’s Yuvraj tied-third

Sandhu was propelled 22 places to tie third after round two of the JK Open 2021 presented by JK Tourism at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 04:59 AM IST
PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar (69) of Chandigarh and Indian golf legend Jyoti Randhawa (72) were both tied at 31st place at even-par 144 (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72-65) followed up his first round 72 with the joint lowest score of the second day, a seven-under 65, that propelled him 22 places to tie third at seven-under 137 after round two of the J&K Open 2021 presented by J&K Tourism at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar on Thursday.

Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi moved into the joint halfway lead. Ahmedabad’s Shravan Desai (69-68) was in a three-way tie in third place along with Yuvraj and Udayan.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar (69) of Chandigarh and Indian golf legend Jyoti Randhawa (72) were both tied 31st place at even-par 144.

City’s Lakhmehar, Jahanvi share lead

Chandigarh’s Jahanvi Bakshi did not have the best card of the day but it was good enough to give her a share of the lead with Chandigarh’s Lakhmehar Pardesi after two rounds in the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Noida Golf Course.

The final round on Friday will see Lakhmehar Pardesi and Jahanvi Bakshi go out with Seher Atwal; the other group will be Trimann Saluja, amateur Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

170 new Covid cases detected in J&K

ACB produces chargesheet against J&K power dept official

J&K seeks 800-crore support to boost horticulture produce

Day will surely come when Articles 370, 35-A would be restored: Mehbooba
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP