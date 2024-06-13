J&K Police attach militant aide’s house in Anantnag

The J&K Police on Thursday attached a two-storied residential house belonging to a terror associate in Anantnag. The J&K Police on Thursday attached a two-storied residential house belonging to a terror associate in Anantnag. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Police said that in a significant crackdown on terrorist activities, police in Anantnag attached a two-storied residential house belonging to terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat of Lohar Senzi Gadole.

“The attachment was executed under the provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after receiving confirmation from the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir. The house is linked to FIR No. 109/2023, registered under Sections 307 IPC, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act, and 16, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Kokernag,” the spokesman said.

He said that this action reaffirms the commitment of police to combat terrorism and disrupt the support structures that enable these nefarious activities. “By targeting the assets of terror associates, the authorities aim to undermine their ability to fund and facilitate terrorist operations,” he said.

The spokesman said that the attachment of the property is a part of the ongoing efforts to choke the financial and logistical support for terrorist organizations and their enablers. “This operation sends a strong message that the law enforcement agencies will not relent in their pursuit of those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of the district,” he said.