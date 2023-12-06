J&K Police attach property of LeT terror associate in Bandipora

A land belonging to the family of a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was attached under the anti-terror law—Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat. Officials said the 14 marla of residential land belonging to Bhat has been identified as proceeds of terrorism.

“By the confirmation order of divisional commissioner Kashmir vide order dated December 2, the land measuring 14 marlas under khasra No. 1441 registered in the name of Mukhtar Bhat, a resident of Ashtengoo in Bandipora, has been notified U/S 25 of UA(P) Act 1967 as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in case FIR No 43/2020 under Section 23 of UA(P) Act, 04 and Explosive Substance Act of police station Bandipora,” reads the message that was pasted by the officials of revenue and police at the land.

The notice further said the legal owners of the land are hereby informed through the medium of this notice that this land has been put under restrictions i.e. this land will not be transferred, leased out, disposed off, change its nature of deal, whatsoever except without the prior permission of the designated authority.

“Any violation of this order will attract panel provision of Law,” the notice said.

In last couple of years, dozens of properties belonging to active terror associates or those living in Pakistan have been attached in Jammu and Kashmir.