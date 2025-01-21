J&K police constable exam results: JKSSB continues jeopardising future of J&K’s youth: Iltija

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday raised questions over the results of written test of police constables’ (telecommunication) posts the examination of which was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir services recruitment board last year. PDP leader Iltija Mufti (File)

This comes after the JKSSB issued the list of result or score-sheet of candidates’ written test for the posts of constables (Telecommunication) in home department which was held on December 8,2024 . The board has now announced that it will call candidates falling in the consideration zone, based on the merit obtained by them, for Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test, the schedule for which shall be notified separately.

The test results have elicited some questions by the opposition.

PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti alleged discrepancies in the list.

“JKSSB continues jeopardising the future of J&Ks youth. Massive discrepancies in JKP Telecommunications exam where ‘toppers’ (are those) who fared poorly in the previously held constable exams. The government that rose to power by making lofty promises has conveniently washed their hands off any accountability. @jkssbofficial,” she said.

Reacting on the allegation by PDP leader, the National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jan said that PDP should question the L-G administration.

“These are police exams, conducted by SSB and before our elected government. They should have asked these questions to LG admin.Today the results came and we had nothing to do with them. We still want an investigation into this if there is any issue, “ said Jan.

Many netizens questioned the stand of NC saying Omar Abdullah government took oath on October 16, 2024 while the exams were held in the month of December.

“ The exams were conducted in December. It was @JKNC_ government in power. You can blame JKPDP and vice versa but the question is what are you going to do. You can’t remain silent and let corrupt officials loot us,” said a netizen, Kamran Lone.