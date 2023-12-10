J&K Police constable shot at by terrorists in Srinagar

A police constable was shot at and injured in Srinagar on Saturday evening by unidentified gunmen.

Earlier, the additional director general of police (law and order) Vijay Kumar told media that said that fresh standard operating procedures (SoP’s) have been issued to prevent targeted attacks on the police officers and personnel who are on leave or on the duty. (iStock)

The constable identified as Mohammad Hafiz Chad was attacked near his house at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina

“Terrorists fired upon and injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O #Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” police spokesman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The attack comes two days after the death of inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was attacked on October 29 outside his house at Eidgah while he was playing cricket. The officer who was being treated in Srinagar’s Paras hospital was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi on Wednesday and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

“Last year the police had formulated a SoP’s for officials and police personnel and asked them to follow precautions whenever they go on leave or visit their families or on the duty. Now fresh orders have been issued and fool proof arrangements will be made as we don’t want a repeat of the incidents in which we lost one of our officers,” ADGP Kumar said after the wreath laying ceremony of inspector Masroor Wani.

On October 31, a police head constable Ghulam Ahmad Dar was shot dead by terrorists near his house in North Kashmir’s Tangmarg area in Baramulla.

This year four police personnel have been killed in targeted attacks in different parts of Kashmir.

On Wednesday, the Union government informed Parliament that 20 security personnel were killed in the line of duty in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

