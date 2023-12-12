J&K Police file chargesheet against JeM terror module

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed chargesheet against a Jaish-e-Muhammad terror module in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here for trying to disturb peace in the Union Territory.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) the chargesheet against Pakistan-based terror handler Abdul Rehman alias Riyaz of Momin Zafarwal village in Narowal area of Pakistan, a spokesperson said.

The chargehseet also named his three associates, Junaid-ul-Islam of Sail Awantipora in Pulwama, Sheikh Najmu Saqib of Ganastan Sumbal of Bandipora and Waseem Ferooz Sheikh of Karimaabad in Pulwama and two juveniles.

Police said case was lodged at the CI Kashmir police station following credible input about the Rehman and his associates trying to carry out terror acts for causing disturbing peace in the UT. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Rehman, who has several aliases, including Riyaz, Umar, Jigar, Ashfaq, and Luqman, and his Kashmir-based associates were using covert communication applications to evade detection and ensure the secrecy and anonymity of their activities, the spokesperson said.

The probe revealed that the Pakistani terrorist handler at the behest of the ISI had created a module of overground workers (OGWs) and passed on directions to them via different covert encrypted messaging applications for luring youths to take up arms against the sovereignty of India, the spokesperson said. During the investigation, it was found that several youths after reading and observing the seditious material sent to them by the handlers did not show their interest to work as OGWs and to further radicalise the youths of the valley, he said.

The spokesperson said it was also found that youths are lured by the idea of getting rewarded in paradise after attaining martyrdom, besides money and glamour in this world.

