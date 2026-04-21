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J&K Police release US national released after ‘nothing suspicious found’

Officials said that the US national is from Montana while his companion is originally from Kolkata but currently lives in the US. They were reportedly travelling from Srinagar to Delhi

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:00 am IST
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
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A US national and his companion, who were detained at Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after a GPS device was recovered from one of the luggages, have been released after nothing was found suspicious, police said on Monday.

The two were questioned by airport security on Sunday and later handed over to the police for further investigation. (File)

However, the police have retained the device for further analysis.

“They have been allowed to go and return (to Delhi). There was nothing suspicious to hold them back,” said incharge of police post Humhama, Mohammad Adil.

“The issue has been closed with ‘nothing to report’,” he said.

The two were questioned by airport security on Sunday and later handed over to the police for further investigation.

Officials said that the US national is from Montana while his companion is originally from Kolkata but currently lives in the US. They were reportedly travelling from Srinagar to Delhi.

The officer said that the two were questioned about the purpose of their visit as well as the nature of the device which was suspected to be a satellite communicator . “The device is a GPS device not a satellite phone,” he said.

He said that they have not been trekking in Kashmir.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K Police release US national released after ‘nothing suspicious found’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K Police release US national released after ‘nothing suspicious found’
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