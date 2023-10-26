J&K Police solve murder case within 48 hours, one arrested

Police claimed to have solved a blind murder case within 48 hours of the incident in Basantgarh of Udhampur district.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up by inspector Sohan Singh Bandral, SHO Basantgarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesperson said on October 23, information was received at Basantgarh police station that one Puran Chand (42) of Balota Upperla in Basantgarh was murdered by some unidentified persons and his body was found in Lakhera Nullah (rivulet).

On this information, a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up by inspector Sohan Singh Bandral, SHO Basantgarh.

The SHO said, “During investigation, the scene of crime was examined with the help of forensic experts and crime photographers. The body of the deceased was taken into custody.” After post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities, it was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

“During the course of investigation, on the basis of human and technical inputs, one suspect Bikram Kumar of Basantgarh was rounded up. On sustained questioning, Bikram Kumar confessed his involvement in the murder during the intervening night of October 22 and 23 at Balota Upperla. The accused further disclosed that he had an illicit relation with the wife of the deceased. On October 22 late evening, he went to the residence of the deceased and had a scuffle with him. Following it, he, with criminal intention, cut the throat of the deceased with a knife and dumped his body in nearby Lakhera Nullah,” said the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused was arrested immediately and on his further disclosure, a weapon of offence was also recovered from his residence.

“Further investigations are on. We are examining the CSR of the accused and wife of the deceased to see whether the woman was also involved in the crime or not,” said the SHO.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON