J&K police trains officers in investigating UAPA cases

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar on Sunday concluded its week-long training programme for its officers in the investigation of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) cases.

The police said that the focus of the training was on investigation and prosecution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One week-long training program on investigation of UAPA cases concluded today. All SDPOs, CIOs, SIU team, officers and men from the district actively participated in this,” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

“The training touched all aspects of investigation & prosecution with emphasis on practical aspects and case studies,” it said.

The latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released in August revealed that the highest number of cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

The report said that of the total 814 cases under UAPA, as many as 289 cases were registered in J&K in 2021 followed by 157 in Manipur, 95 in Assam, 86 in Jharkhand and 83 in Uttar Pradesh. In 2020 also, the union territory was leading the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

34 drug peddlers booked under PSA

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that they booked 34 drug peddlers and narcotic smugglers under the public safety act (PSA) so far this year while 222 were arrested under the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act (NDPS).

In a series of tweets, the police said that four drug peddlers were booked under PSA in the Srinagar district on Sunday.

“Many more are under process to be booked in PSA & PIT-NDPS. This year 34 drug peddlers/narcotic smugglers have been booked under PSA so far. Some peddlers are undergoing detention under PIT-NDPS also,” Srinagar police said in the tweet while raising the hashtag ‘Say No To Drugs’.

Under PSA, a person can be detained and jailed for up to two years without trial in a court on the recommendations of the district magistrate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the detention laws like PSA and PIT-NDPS, the police said substantive laws were also used. “132 FIRs registered, 222 drug peddlers/narco smugglers were arrested in NDPS act in the year 2022,” it said.

It said that their helpline was fully functional and the citizens of Srinagar are reporting the crimes.