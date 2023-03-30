J&K: Prime suspect in Samba woman’s death sent to judicial custody

The court of chief judicial magistrate in Samba on Wednesday sent the man arrested for allegedly blackmailing and abducting a 20-year-old woman to judicial custody. The court of chief judicial magistrate in Samba on Wednesday sent the man arrested for allegedly blackmailing and abducting a 20-year-old woman to judicial custody. (Image for representational purpose)

The woman was found dead on railway tracks in Ludhiana on August 21 last year. She had last attended her college in Samba on August 20 before she went missing.

Her death had sparked massive protests by locals.

“The suspect arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) in the case of blackmailing, kidnapping and death of a woman student from Samba’s government degree college, whose body was found in Ludhiana, has been sent to jail on judicial remand,” said Samba senior superintendent of police, Benam Tosh.

“The victim was a bright student and excelled in academics as well as co-curricular activities. She had won several awards and medals,” he added.

Her father, along with several residents of Sumb and adjoining villages, had held strong protests demanding in-depth investigation into the case.

The chief judicial magistrate, Samba, had on March 1 directed the SSP to depute a senior officer to conduct preliminary inquiry after the victim’s father approached the court.

Subsequently, on the directions of court, an FIR was registered and the SSP constituted an SIT headed by DSP Priyanka Kumari with senior prosecuting officer Gurpreet Kour, Samba SHO Rajeshwar Singh and Rakh Amb Talli police post in-charge Ravinder Singh as its members.

“The SIT arrested the main accused Sunil Kumar Sharma of Markoli Taloor village and is investigating the case in highly professional manner by applying scientific aid to investigation,” the SSP said.