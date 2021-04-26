J&K reports highest single-day spike with 2,381 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,381 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 1,60,755, while 21 fatalities took the toll to 2,147, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 848 were from Jammu division and 1,533 from Kashmir division while 10 deaths were reported in Kashmir and 11 in Jammu. So far, 153 people have lost their lives to the disease this month.

For the past week, the UT has recorded over 1,500 cases. Officials said with 748 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 448 in Jammu district, 200 in Baramulla, 137 in Budgam and 114 in Kupwara. The number of active cases reached 19,558, officials said. As many as 866 patients have recovered, including 639 from Kashmir and 227 from Jammu.

As many as 1,39,050 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 87% against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7.46 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

The month of April has already witnessed 29,795 Covid infections, the second highest monthly total after September 2020 when the first wave of Covid-19 had peaked and the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.

1 death, 148 +ve cases in Ladakh

JAMMU As many as 148 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Of the positive cases 140 were detected in Leh and eight in Kargil. The death toll in Ladakh has reached 136 with 92 cases in Leh and 44 in Kargil. There are 1,972 active cases in the UT — 1,867 in Leh and 105 in Kargil.

Green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

Jammu District magistrates in Jammu region have been directed to ensure green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The directions were passed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer at a meeting here to review the status of availability of medical oxygen supply to government hospitals, the spokesman said.

He said Mission Director, NHM, Yasin Choudhary apprised the meeting about the availability, demand and supply position of oxygen cylinders in various health care institutions of Jammu division.

The divisional commissioner directed the committee to rationalize the demand and supply of cylinders to various health care institutions according to the requirement and occupancy, the spokesman said. Diversion of oxygen for any non medical or Industrial purposes has already been prohibited by the divisional administration.

The divisional commissioner also directed deputy commissioners concerned to ensure that empty cylinders in the districts be filled on priority and timely, the spokesman said. He said deputy commissioners were also directed to conduct regular visits and check the medical oxygen supply agencies and ensure 24x7 power supplies in these oxygen manufacturing units.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,381 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 1,60,755, while 21 fatalities took the toll to 2,147, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 848 were from Jammu division and 1,533 from Kashmir division while 10 deaths were reported in Kashmir and 11 in Jammu. So far, 153 people have lost their lives to the disease this month. For the past week, the UT has recorded over 1,500 cases. Officials said with 748 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 448 in Jammu district, 200 in Baramulla, 137 in Budgam and 114 in Kupwara. The number of active cases reached 19,558, officials said. As many as 866 patients have recovered, including 639 from Kashmir and 227 from Jammu. As many as 1,39,050 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 87% against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7.46 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far. The month of April has already witnessed 29,795 Covid infections, the second highest monthly total after September 2020 when the first wave of Covid-19 had peaked and the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 32 succumb to virus in HP in a day, highest this year Assess loss to fruit trees due to snow: Jai Ram to DCs As govt runs out of Covid beds in Shimla, talks on with pvt players J&K streets wear a deserted look amid Covid curfew 1 death, 148 +ve cases in Ladakh JAMMU As many as 148 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Of the positive cases 140 were detected in Leh and eight in Kargil. The death toll in Ladakh has reached 136 with 92 cases in Leh and 44 in Kargil. There are 1,972 active cases in the UT — 1,867 in Leh and 105 in Kargil. Green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu Jammu District magistrates in Jammu region have been directed to ensure green corridors for vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders to hospitals, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The directions were passed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer at a meeting here to review the status of availability of medical oxygen supply to government hospitals, the spokesman said. He said Mission Director, NHM, Yasin Choudhary apprised the meeting about the availability, demand and supply position of oxygen cylinders in various health care institutions of Jammu division. The divisional commissioner directed the committee to rationalize the demand and supply of cylinders to various health care institutions according to the requirement and occupancy, the spokesman said. Diversion of oxygen for any non medical or Industrial purposes has already been prohibited by the divisional administration. The divisional commissioner also directed deputy commissioners concerned to ensure that empty cylinders in the districts be filled on priority and timely, the spokesman said. He said deputy commissioners were also directed to conduct regular visits and check the medical oxygen supply agencies and ensure 24x7 power supplies in these oxygen manufacturing units.