J&K seeks 800-crore support to boost horticulture produce

To increase the quality and production of the horticulture products, especially apples, the J&K government has sought ₹800 crore from the Centre for modified high-density plantation in J&K.

J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, during a conference on agricultural sector organised by the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare at New Delhi, sought this assistance from the Centre while sharing the J&K’s perspective on the broad approach of the UT government taking agriculture and allied sectors on the path of sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Rootstock is being imported from outside the country for developing high-density plantation orchards. A new scheme vis-a-vis ‘Development of High Density Plantation Nurseries’ has been introduced to make J&K ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the input support in terms of high-density plants,” the L-G said.

He said that enhanced focus is being laid to stabilise the fruit market of horticulture produce of J&K and ensure round-the-year sale of the fruits like apple on good prices, besides establishment of storage within J&K.

“During the last one year, 40,000 MT of storage has been set up thereby making available a total of 1.65 lakh MT of CA storage facilities in Jammu & Kashmir. Also, another 35,000 MT of storage capacity is under construction,” he added.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government gave its nod to setting up high-density plantations on 5,500 hectares in Kashmir.

In the past two years, 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of high-density orchards have been developed in the Valley. They are likely to start producing fruit within one or two years.

Horticulture is the backbone of J&K economy as it contributes around 8% towards the GDP of the Union Territory besides generating employment avenues for the younger generation.

As per the official data, seven lakh farming families comprising 35 lakh people are directly or indirectly associated with the sector.

Officials attached with the high-density plantations say even if 25-30% of the existing orchards are replaced with high-density plantations, then the production of fruit can double or triple.

Currently, Kashmir produces around 23 to 24 lakh MT of fruit. “We need to go for new techniques to increase our production. We lack behind in production. Once the high-density orchards are established, quality and quantity-wise our apple production can compete in the international market,” said director, horticulture Ajaz Bhat.

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers’ Union president Bashir Ahmad said the old orchards need to be replaced with high-density plantation.

“Unfortunately, many growers aren’t inclined towards new techniques and high-density plantation. Time will come when such orchards will overtake traditional orchards,” he said, adding that the growers were still relying on old techniques.

‘Groups with int’l connections trying to disturb peace in J&K‘

The lieutenant governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday said that various groups having international connections were trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that terrorism is being fought with full might and those supporting it will face strongest action under the law.

Addressing a passing out parade of 669 firefighters at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur, Sinha said, “The people of J&K want to live in peace and I reiterate my stand that anti-nationals won’t be spared at any cost. There will be no leniency with them”.

“To fight terrorism, our jawans from police and other security forces have sacrificed their lives and with utmost responsibility I would like to say that we will jointly fight terrorism with full might and those supporting it will face strongest action,” he added.

The LG said that besides combating Pak-sponsored terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police have to win over the trust of the people.