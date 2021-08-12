Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K sees 114 more Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

J&K sees 114 more Covid cases, 1 death

While Kashmir saw 80 cases, Jammu recorded 34 infections and a death, the active cases have reached 1,297; at 309, Srinagar has the highest number of active cases, followed by Jammu district with 136 cases
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Jammu district has the highest number of Covid fatalities at 1,140, while Srinagar has recorded 834 deaths (HT Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 114 fresh novel coronavirus infections and one virus-induced fatality.

While Kashmir saw 80 cases, Jammu recorded 34 infections and a death. The active cases have reached 1,297. At 309, Srinagar has the highest number of active cases, followed by Jammu district with 136 cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered has reached 3,17,195, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,22,885 and the death-toll 4,393.

Officials said 56,475 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With 27 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 20 in Kupwara. As many as 16 districts had no or single-digit cases.

Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,140, while Srinagar has recorded 834 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP